Tesla tanks in transit trouble

Another Elon Musk Tweet is coming back to haunt him, but that could be the least of the company’s troubles

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 5, 2019 2:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Another Elon Musk Tweet is coming back to haunt him, but that could be the least of the company’s troubles this year

The SEC began contempt proceedings against Musk for violating a settlement that originated from his infamous “funding secured” tweet. With a huge Tesla production drop in the first quarter, the regulator now has more ammo. Tesla cranked out 77,100 cars and delivered 63,000, down 11% and 30% respectively, with 10,600 vehicles “in transit” at quarter end. To hit 500,000, Tesla needs to boost production to 11,000 a week, versus its peak 7,000.

Missed production targets also play havoc with Tesla’s shaky finances as demand flags. Model 3 production was flat, reflecting reduced U.S. tax breaks. Luxury Tesla shipments were down by half. Q1 net income will “be negatively impacted” Tesla said, though it has “sufficient cash on hand”. It’s Q1 earnings are due on 19th April. Either way, consensus for a cash-positive year has to come down.

As such, sellers have targeted the year’s $254.65 low again, looking for 2018’s $244.9 floor. TSLA broke its Thursday fall above both, bouncing at $260.58. It is beginning to fill a gap up to Wednesday’s $297.80 close. Filled orders could see the gap close. But the clearest pattern on TSLA’s chart is a clean falling wedge. If price gets back above its 21-day exponential moving average, last at $280.9, it will still face falling trendline resistance around $290. 220-day MA is at $313. A trip to support may be needed first before sustained upside.

Related tags: Shares market Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.