tesco shares turn volatile after 2 4 decline in uk sales over christmas 878932014

Tesco reported weak trading figures for the vital Christmas period on Thursday with UK like for like sales falling 2.4%. The market expected sales to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 9, 2014 8:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tesco reported weak trading figures for the vital Christmas period on Thursday with UK like for like sales falling 2.4%. The market expected sales to decline on average by 1.5% so this result is worse than expected and comes against the backdrop of strong sales growth at rival Sainsbury’s, who reported a 0.2% rise in third quarter like for like sales yesterday.

The market range for Tesco sales performances was between a 0.5% fall and 2.5% fall and so their performance lies at the very bottom end of market forecasts.

The UK performance was impacted by a weaker grocery market and a tough comparative.

Tesco now expects to report full year results in line with the current market consensus range, which is £3.15bn to £3.41bn (mean estimate £3.33bn.

Tesco also suffered declines in like for like sales internationally by -2.2%, a figure which was negatively impacted by foreign exchange movements. Before FX impact, sales declined by 0.6% internationally with trading in Asia falling by 0.6% and Europe declining 0.8%. The fact Tesco continues to see such a  big negative impact swing from foreign exchange movements raises questions about their ability to hedge their FX exposure, particularly within such a short trading period (6 weeks).

Could have been worse

The market will sum up Tesco’s performance over Christmas as ‘it could have been worse.’ In that sense, some shareholders may be somewhat relieved but make no mistake, there remains significant question markets over the ability of the executive branch to turn the company around. Their performance over Christmas should have been a statement to the industry that in 2014 Tesco are back with a bang. Instead, we still have all the same questions as 2013; contracting market share, increased competition to Sainsbury’s, Asda and Lidl, that the turnaround plan is faltering. Shareholders doubts will continue in the face of this report and the pressure remains on Philip Clarke, particularly as there continues to be a growing divide in the tone and numbers of experienced by Tesco and the number 2 in the market, Sainsbury’s. Sainsbury’s reported its 36th consecutive quarter of sales growth yesterday. How Tesco shareholders would crave for just 2 quarters right now.

Trading Tesco shares

CFD trading Tesco shares of late has been somewhat of a challenge. The failure to break above the 390p level over much of 2013 added pressure on the stock and traders were happy to short the share price back down to support levels of around 320p. There remains a growing risk of a return to the 300p level in the near term unless Tesco starts to convince shareholders that it can buck its current sales decline trend.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.