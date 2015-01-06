Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for the major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY and AUD/USD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



Weekly Technical Analysis Outlook – 06.01.15

EUR/USD has continued its plunge into the beginning of 2015 as it has hit a new multi-year low and appears poised for a further drop.

GBP/USD has also hit new lows and is now targeting the key 1.5000 level to the downside.

USD/JPY has attempted a rebound and recovery from December’s pullback and could be reaching once again for the 122.00 upside target.

AUD/USD hit a new long-term low in the beginning of the year, continuing its downtrend of the last several months.