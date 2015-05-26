technical trading analysis report 26th may 2015 1480552015
Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.
The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.
EUR/USD has continued to pull back towards long-term lows on a resurgence of US dollar strength.
GBP/USD has also continued to break down after a very substantial rebound and partial recovery.
USD/JPY has broken out to a new multi-year high above its previous 122.00 resistance level.
AUD/USD has resumed its decline back down towards its April lows.
USD/CAD has risen to hit major resistance within a long-term bullish trend.