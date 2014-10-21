Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for the major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD, as well as gold.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



Weekly Technical Analysis Outlook – 21.10.14

EUR/USD is in the midst of a rebound after a steep decline, but has been limited to the upside by its 50-day moving average.

GBP/USD has also seen a rebound after hitting its downside target at the 1.5900 support level.

USD/JPY has temporarily halted its plunge after pulling back from its long-term highs.

AUD/USD continues to consolidate above key support.

Gold has continued to climb after rebounding from a major triple-bottom pattern.