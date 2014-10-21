technical trading analysis report 21st october 2014 900092014
Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for the major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD, as well as gold.
The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.
EUR/USD is in the midst of a rebound after a steep decline, but has been limited to the upside by its 50-day moving average.
GBP/USD has also seen a rebound after hitting its downside target at the 1.5900 support level.
USD/JPY has temporarily halted its plunge after pulling back from its long-term highs.
AUD/USD continues to consolidate above key support.
Gold has continued to climb after rebounding from a major triple-bottom pattern.