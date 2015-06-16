City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

EUR/USD has consolidated in a tight trading range between key support at 1.1100 and key resistance at 1.1400.

GBP/USD has continued its bullish stance above 1.5500 for a potential partial recovery.

USD/JPY has pulled back and consolidated after climbing to a 12-year high just short of its 126.00 resistance target.

AUD/USD has formed a pennant consolidation pattern near its April multi-year lows.

USD/CAD has pulled back below key resistance after a sharp rise within a continuing bullish trend.