Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-03-10

EUR/USD has hit and dipped below its 1.0800 downside target to establish a new multi-year low.

GBP/USD has dropped towards 1.5000 support, giving back almost all of its gains from its recent rebound.

USD/JPY has hit a new long-term high by touching its 122.00 upside target.

AUD/USD continues to be pressured heavily to the downside after having just established a new multi-year low below 0.7700.