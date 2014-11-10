swiss gold referendum and snb risk 901142014

It’s not too early to highlight the potential problems facing the Swiss National Bank, as we approach the November 30th Swiss gold referendum on whether […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 11, 2014 3:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It’s not too early to highlight the potential problems facing the Swiss National Bank, as we approach the November 30th Swiss gold referendum on whether the central bank should raise gold reserves to hold 20% of its total reserves from the current 7.8%. And given the risks to its policy-making, the SNB may have to act pre-emptively. The initiative, supported by the Swiss People’s Party, favours the inclusion of more gold at the bank, but Swiss parliament and the central bank counter that the yellow metal lacks effectiveness as a monetary policy tool. The SNB prefers to continue selling gold and holding liquid currencies to facilitate its FX interventions – a crucial instrument in staving off excessive franc strength and winning the fight against deflation. This includes the central bank’s commitment to support EUR/CHF above 1.2000, which it has been doing successfully since 2011. But this could change.

Beware of those polls

Although the SNB has won previous referenda in support of maintaining gold’s status quo, the latest polls indicate the SNB may have reason to be nervous this time. An online poll by 20 Minuten of 12,491 people on October 27th, showed 47% opposing the referendum, 38% in favour and 15% undecided. An October 24th poll by researcher gfs.bern of 1,206 people found 44% in favour, 39% against and 17% undecided. Will this prove to be another false warning as was the case in the Scottish indpendence referendum?

Disinflationary risk

A victory for the ‘Yes’ camp means the SNB will be forced to hold more gold, becoming constrained in limiting CHF appreciation. The immediate implication of a ‘Yes’ is a positive for CHF and gold bullion. Considering that total gold production stands at 2,982 tonnes, and the SNB’s gold holdings are just below 8.0% of its total reserves, the central bank will have to buy about 10% of annual production over the next five years. The inevitable resulting erosion to the SNB’s currency reserves would hamper its ability of managing policy and combatting disinflation. CPI remains at 0.0% y/y, and with the franc’s 5% appreciation against the euro, disinflation could come back and bite creditors.

The chart below shows that despite the sharp declines in gold and the Swiss franc against the US dollar recently, net speculative futures positioning remains well above its lowest point for both the metal and the Swiss currency. As gold hit fresh four-year lows, gold speculators remain bullish with net long positioning of 63,225 contracts, more than tripling the exposure of July 2013 when gold sustained its biggest decline in three decades. Similarly, Swiss franc speculators show more confidence than in 2012 when the Eurozone debt crisis was at its peak, but they do remain net-short of the currency. The fact that short positioning is a quarter of the peak seen in 2007 implies that there is more “comfortable upside” for speculators to target in the event of i) ; a ‘No’ vote and; ii) further selling of EUR/CHF near the 1.2000 support.

Pre-emptive SNB?

Drifting at 1.2020, EUR/CHF gives the SNB an early warning sign ahead of the November 30th referendum and the December 4th ECB decision (always a possible source for downside EUR/CHF risk). We expect the central bank to begin issuing precautionary statements later in the month in support of the 1.20 peg, such as hints at negative interest rates and reiterating the priority of restraining excessive franc strength. Another option is for the bank to allow a retest of the 1.20 peg and, possibly, a short-lived break of the figure before wrong-footing speculators with a fresh round of euro buying. Finally, there is the December 11th quarterly policy decision for the SNB to announce any new measures in its currency-based monetary policy, regardless of the outcome of the referendum. If you trust the SNB to continue saving the 1.2000 line, favouring USD/CHF remains viable. Having broken above its 2012 channel, USD/CHF’s 0.8200 appears intact.

Gold vs CHF IMM Nov 10

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.