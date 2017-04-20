sp 500 risk of further weakness below 2352 2691172017

Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs, 20 Apr 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2017 5:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs, 20 Apr 2017)

S&P500 (daily)_20 Apr 2017

S&P500 (1 hour)_20 Apr 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had a failure bullish breakout yesterday at the opening of the U.S. session as it reintegrated back below the minor descending trendline resistance from 05 April 2017 high.

Yesterday’s price  movement of the Index has reduced the probability of a short-term rebound towards the 2364 medium-term pivotal resistance where we still maintain our medium-term bearish bias (click here for a recap of our latest weekly technical outlook).

Key technical elements

  • The key short-term resistance stands at 2352 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 18 April/19 April 2017 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 05 April 2017 high to Monday, 17 April 2017 Asian session low of 2326.
  • The daily RSI oscillator remains bearish below its pull-back resistance which suggests that medium-term downside momentum of price remains intact.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to inch upwards towards an extreme overbought level which suggests that a further minor push up is still possible towards the 2344/2352 region.
  • The next short-term support after 2326 (17 April) minor swing low rests at 2312 which is defined by the 0.764 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 05 April 2017 high to 17 April 2017 low projected to yesterday high of 2352.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2344

Pivot (key resistance): 2352

Supports: 2326 & 2312

Next resistance: 2364 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The Index may see a residual push up towards 2344/2352 key short-term resistance zone before another potential downleg materialises to retest 17 April 2017 minor swing low of 2326 before targeting the next support of 2312.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 2352 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish bias to see a further squeeze up to test the 2364 medium-term pivotal resistance.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.