sp 500 rebound continues amid strong earnings season 1712462015

Within the context of the long-term bullish trend going back more than six years, the S&P 500 index (daily chart shown below) has made a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 18, 2015 12:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Within the context of the long-term bullish trend going back more than six years, the S&P 500 index (daily chart shown below) has made a sharp rebound from key support around the 2035 level within the past two weeks to begin re-approaching its all-time high of 2134 that was hit this past May.

This rebound follows a volatile pullback in the latter part of June and early July that was triggered in part by the Greek debt crisis and sharp plunges in China’s equity markets. This severe volatility prompted a plunge from near the noted all time-high to break down below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages and then drop further to establish a three-month low by early July.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

 

After market perceptions of risk regarding the Greek financial/political situation and China’s stock meltdown began to subside, the S&P 500 found its base around the noted 2035 support level, which was last tested as support in March and April.

From there, the resulting rebound has pushed the index back above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages once again. With what looks to be a strong earnings season underway in the US, the clear upside target on continued bullish momentum is around the noted 2134 record high.

From a longer-term technical perspective, any further move above that high, in uncharted territory, could begin to target further upside around the 2200 level, which is near the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the most recent pullback.

Downside support on any subsequent pullback resides around the key 2070 level, followed by the noted 2035-area base.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.