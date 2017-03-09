sp 500 further potential weakness below 2373 before recovery 2688562017

Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs, 09 Mar 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 9, 2017 8:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs, 09 Mar 2017)

S&P500 (daily)_09 Mar 2017

S&P500 (1 hour)_09 Mar 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had continued to inch downwards below 2370 and gave back all the previous gains that were triggered by U.S. President Trump’s State of The Union speech.

Key technical elements

  • The significant short-term resistance stands at 2373 which is defined by the minor swing high area of 07 March/08 March 2017 and the upper boundary of the short-term descending channel from 04 March 2017 minor swing high.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be undergoing the potential final downleg of a minor degree corrective wave 4 with potential end targets set at 2353 and 2348. These end targets also confluences with the lower boundary of the aforementioned descending channel and the minor swing low area of 24 February 2017.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has almost reached its extreme overbought level which suggests a potential revival of downside momentum.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2373

Supports: 2353/48 & 2338 (medium-term pivot)

Next resistance: 2400

Conclusion

The Index is still undergoing a corrective decline which is likely to be coming to an end soon holding above the 2338 medium-term pivotal support (click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook).

On the shorter-term (1 to 3 days), as long as the 2373 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see further weakness to target the next supports at 2353 follow by 2348.

However, a clearance above 2373 is likely to invalidate the bearish tone to see the start of a recovery to retest the current all-time high area of 2400 in the first step.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

 

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.