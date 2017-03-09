sp 500 further potential weakness below 2373 before recovery 2688562017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs, 09 Mar 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) […]
Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs, 09 Mar 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) […]
The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had continued to inch downwards below 2370 and gave back all the previous gains that were triggered by U.S. President Trump’s State of The Union speech.
Pivot (key resistance): 2373
Supports: 2353/48 & 2338 (medium-term pivot)
Next resistance: 2400
The Index is still undergoing a corrective decline which is likely to be coming to an end soon holding above the 2338 medium-term pivotal support (click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook).
On the shorter-term (1 to 3 days), as long as the 2373 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see further weakness to target the next supports at 2353 follow by 2348.
However, a clearance above 2373 is likely to invalidate the bearish tone to see the start of a recovery to retest the current all-time high area of 2400 in the first step.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.