The S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had continued to inch higher after the release of the Fed FOMC minutes of the last monetary policy meeting. It tested it current all-time high at 2406 before it a slight retreat to close at 2404 at the end of the U.S. session.
Intermediate support: 2404
Pivot (key support): 2396
Resistances: 2406 & 2422/27
Next support: 2380
In our previous short-term technical update published yesterday,we are concerned with a less lacklustre market breadth of the S&P 500 that may lead the Index to stage a potential multi-week decline first before a new up leg materialises to resume its medium-term uptrend in place since February 2016 low (click here for a recap).
However, after yesterday’s price action of the Index and the potential positive sector rotation back into the second tier Industrials and Consumer Discretionary stocks, the conviction for a corrective decline has been reduced greatly.
Therefore, the Index may have already completed its intermediate corrective decline on 18 May 2017 and right now it is in the midst of undergoing a potential bullish upleg to print a new all-time high. Given overbought condition seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator, the Index may see minor pull-back first towards 2404 with a maximum limit set at the 2396 short-term pivotal support before another potential push up to target 2422/27 next in the first step.
However, failure to hold above 2396 is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone to open up scope for a deeper setback towards 2380 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from 18 May 2017 low + former congestion swing low areas of 03 May/05 May/11 May 2017)
