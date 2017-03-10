sp 500 corrective decline likely over start of a new upleg 2688652017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Fri, 10 Mar 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) […]
Short-term Technical Outlook (Fri, 10 Mar 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) […]
The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had dropped as expected and almost hit the first downside target/support at 2353 (printed a low of 2354) before it reversed up by 0.44% to close slightly higher at 2364 at the end of the U.S. cash equities session versus an opening level of 2363.
Please click here for a recap on our previous short-term technical outlook.
Intermediate support: 2366
Pivot (key support): 2353
Next resistances: 2373, 2384 & 2400
Next supports: 2348 & 2338
The recent down move from the current all-time high area of 2400 may be over. Right now, the Index is likely to shape a minor pull-back towards the intermediate support at 2366 before it resumes another potential leg of up move. A break above 2373 will reinforce the aforementioned up move to target the next near-term resistances at 2384 and 2400.
However, failure to hold above the 2353 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish bias to trigger the continuation of the corrective decline towards the next support at 2348 and even test the 2338 medium-term pivotal support.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.