slowing economic growth and a massive corporate debt pile dwarf chinas stock market problems 1723922

China’s economic problems could have recessionary implications for the Australian economy


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 20, 2015 11:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

There is an increasing chance that slowing economic growth in China could nudge Australia into a recession, according to a report from Deloitte Access Economics.

Recent data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed that the Chinese economy grew 7 per cent over the year to June, and in line with government estimates. Though this was welcome evidence that economic conditions were stabilising, doubts have been expressed about the accuracy of the data, according to the ABC. "The stronger-than-expected figure will inevitably spark renewed questions over the veracity of the official data," Julian Evans-Pritchard from Capital Economics in Singapore told Reuters when the data released.

This was echoed by Deloitte director Chris Richardson, who said the actual conditions on the ground in China may be worse than that given out by Chinese official data. "We're now in a phase where perhaps the official numbers are overstating China's strength," he said, as quoted by the ABC. "This is an economy with challenges – it's doing surprisingly well given those challenges, so far, but you shouldn't underestimate just how big those challenges are."

The Deloitte Access Economics Report warns that Chinese economic growth could falter further, and plunge to its lowest over the past 25 years. "It is China's economy which is key," said Chris Richardson, who is a prominent economist. China is Australia’s largest trading partner, and a slowdown there could have a negative impact on the Australian economy.

"The chance of a recession is higher now than it’s been for quite some time,” says Richardson, given the potential for an economic stumble in China. This has serious implications for Australia, given that “much of the Australian federal budget comes with a made-in-China stamp.”

"If China was to stumble, the Australian economy would take a hit and the Australian budget would be hospitalized," he said, as quoted by The Australian.

Meanwhile, another weekend Reuters report warned that China’s corporate debt, which is currently a mammoth US$16.1 trillion and rising, posed a much higher threat to the country’s economy than the volatility in its stock markets. Though the Chinese government intervened successfully in the recent stock market collapse, the Reuters report warns that tackling the corporate debt mountain, currently at 160 per cent of GDP, and projected to climb 77 per cent to US$28.8 trillion over the next five years, was quite another matter.

"Managing the debt market is probably more dangerous than the stock market because the scale of the debt market is bigger, and without any high-profile default, the moral hazard is a significant issue," said David Cui, BofA Merrill Lynch analyst, and quoted by Reuters.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.