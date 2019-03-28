Lyft’s IPO price is rising, but could it do a U-turn when trading begins on Friday?

The online taxi app now sees a range between $70 and $72 per share. That’s up from $62-$68. It shows that despite red flags like growing losses and a dominant rival, Uber, FOMO around 2019’s biggest IPO so far could create the type of ‘pop’ investors typically want. But with 2018 revenue doubled at $2.16bn and cash burn up a third to $911m, sentiment could yet make a sharp U-turn. Here are six things traders need to know before the launch.