services ism bounce usd recovery 895722014

Is the USA back? Four days after the release of the sixth consecutive monthly NFP reading of +200k (not seen since 1997), the July services […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 6, 2014 4:37 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Is the USA back? Four days after the release of the sixth consecutive monthly NFP reading of +200k (not seen since 1997), the July services ISM posted its biggest monthly rise in five years, reaching a nine-year high of 58.7. The employment component hit a six-month high at 56.0 and the new orders component surged to 64.9, also a nine-year high. Meanwhile, the US dollar index is at 12-month highs.

Last Friday’s release of the July ISM hitting the highest level since April failed to support the USD and yields due to the a few disappointing details from the July jobs report.

Looking at the chart below, the US manufacturing ISM crossed above its UK counterpart for the first time since March 2013 (excluding a one-time appearance) in October. The services chart remains dominated by the UK, but the margin may change later this year. Having said that, UK services PMI has undergone a period of consolidation during the last seven months, while its US counterpart is playing catch-up. As the US economic machine attempts its great post-Q1 rebound, the US dollar will likely build further gains due to US economic merit rather than the ills of others.

The US dollar index seeks to post its fourth consecutive weekly gain, the biggest streak in over 17 months. The rally will deserve more attention upon a breach of the 83 level from the current 81.50. A USD rally based on shifting monetary policy expectations may need to be manifested through stabilizing US bond yields, which has not been the case, beyond a 2-3 day rally. In fact, the last time we saw some form of simultaneous rally in US yields and USD was in June 2013 when the taper tantrum (fears of tapering from the Fed) triggered a rush back into the USD currency away from EM currencies. Twelve months later, we moved on to a new unofficial guidance. Just as in the UK, improving US data will require notable improvement in wage/earnings figures in order for the Fed to give inflation any serious thought.

Global PMIs vs ISM

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.