Sainsburys shares lose Asda prop

It will be “difficult” for the Sainsbury’s-Asda deal to come back from this.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 20, 2019 9:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


It will be “difficult” for the Sainsbury’s-Asda deal to come back from this.

‘Provisional’ looks final

The competition regulator was at pains to stress its ‘provisional’ view. “At this stage in its Phase 2 investigation, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that the proposed deal could lead to a worse experience for in-store and online shoppers across the UK”. In theory, Sainsbury’s, which fundamentally disagrees with the finding, and other ‘interested parties’, could now come back with strong counter-arguments to the watchdog’s contention that the tie-up could lead to a “substantial” decline in competition. “These are our provisional findings” The CMA notes, “…the companies and others now have the opportunity to respond.” But the CMA isn’t leaving its door open particularly wide. Its current view is that it’s “likely to be difficult for the companies to address the concerns it has identified”. And certainly, the implied remedy of disposal of “a significant number of stores”—say supermarkets in the 629 areas of concern singled out by the CMA, half Sainsbury’s store base—looks like a non-starter. Sainsbury’s has made clear that the deal’s rationale would be undermined if store sales in the hundreds were required. Legal action is possible. But given the exhaustive nature of the ongoing review, the chances that Sainsbury’s cuts its losses look higher.

Tesco to the fore

A 16% tumble of the No. 2 supermarket’s shares duly wipes out last year’s 9% gain and a bit more. That acknowledges positive, though lacklustre progress, of late, at the group’s core food retailing business. It paled against the performance of established supermarket rivals. Argos, which drove Sainsbury’s underlying sales growth for around a year following the purchase of Home Retail, has also faltered in recent quarters. In other words, the stock’s resilience last year was largely predicated on the probability of a big chunk of inorganic growth. There’s now more than an air of inevitability about those prospects. Yet before Sainsbury’s thinks up alternative strategies, it’s still sporting a small premium to long-term intrinsic value compared to small discounts for Tesco and Morrisons. Both of the latter are also taking the fight to the discounters with new low-cost formats of their own. At the same time, Tesco’s operating strength is increasingly muscular as it inches towards a targeted 3.5%-4% margin in this financial year. It’s expected to generate free cash flows of about £1.6bn vs. £500m expected at Sainsbury’s this year. These days, retail investment cases stand or fall on cash that can be deployed to ‘invest in price’. All told, 2018 might be the last year Sainsbury’s shares top High Street rivals for some time.


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.