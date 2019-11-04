﻿

Ryanair shares signal less turbulence ahead

Investors shrug off flat guidance and small cost fall as add-on sales soar

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 4, 2019 9:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Investors shrug off flat guidance and small cost fall as add-on sales soar

Ryanair has increasingly had the look of a passenger services company with a stripped-down airline attached. After a stellar net income beat in the second quarter, it’s a slightly less flippant view, with profits coming in 8% above consensus forecasts. The shares surged almost 9% at one point on Monday in the wake of another bumper quarter in ancillary service revenues – also known as ‘add-ons’ –  at Europe’s biggest carrier. On a per-passenger basis, they grew 18% compared to a 14% run rate in the first quarter. The impression that Ryanair may be reaching some sort of endpoint after an air fare and seat volume war of attrition that’s lasted almost three years, also boosted the shares.

To be sure, with Brent crude down 4% during the quarter to the end of September, weighing on jet fuel prices, the group also had a tailwind on cost reduction. Still, Ryanair’s jet fuel costs are almost 90% hedged for the current full year ending in March. Given that hedges have been unchanged over the last two months, it looks like the market is discounting risks that prices could fall more. Furthermore, with the next fiscal year north of 60% hedged, RYA may be on the better side of potential OPEC+ moves that could set a floor for prices. Beyond good fortune, unit costs excluding fuel still fell slightly in Q1. That compares with a 4% rise in Q1. The 3% slide on the year in core fares also compared favourably with Ryanair’s guidance for a 6% fall.

Some ambivalence remains on the outlook. The airline narrowed full-year profit after tax guidance to €800m-€900m from €750m-€950m, leaving the mid-point unchanged. A positive takeaway is that management confidence has increased. More so, given Ryanair’s own signal that expected in-service dates for its 737 MAX orders, seen as key to growth at one point, have slipped again. RYA previously anticipated delivery in January-to-February, already later than an initial December date. There remains no objective confirmation from Europe’s EASA regulator of when the planes may fly again. Compensation will offset most of the dent to earnings though even visibility on that is unclear. Either way, the shares signal that investors believe delayed plane deliveries, as well as potential further strike disruption have been adequately priced - for the moment. Including Monday’s advance, RYA is up 60% since late August. Unchanged guidance is beginning to look conservative, pointing to further share price upside into year end.

Chart points

  • RYA has successfully passed a critical juncture by establishing itself above £12.81, the former 2019 peak, notched in late-February
  • Setting a new 2019 high, with good corroboration from price action and the Relative Strength index, confirms that RYA’s swing higher off August lows represented a trend change. At the very least, there’s now a floor under the down leg that began in August 2017
  • The falling channel since then has clearly been broken, reducing the selling bias that overhung the stock whilst the structure was intact
  • A price gap has opened between last week’s £12.443 high and Monday’s £12.78 low. It introduces the possibility that shares will revert into the shortfall for a spell, though such a move is not inevitable
  • Only a sustained relapse below £12.81 would re-open the risk of renewed marked declines

Ryanair Holdings Plc. CFD (LSE) – Weekly

Source: City Index


Related tags: Shares market Earnings season UK Europe Earnings

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY closes above 153 for the first time since 1990: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks regain poise ahead of bank earnings
Yesterday 05:15 PM
DJIA Forecast: DJIA recovers some losses after PPI data
Yesterday 01:11 PM
DAX analysis: German index tests 18K support ahead of ECB and more US inflation data
Yesterday 10:30 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:43 AM
EUR/USD, DAX forecast: ECB, US PPI and Fed speakers on tap
Yesterday 06:16 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.