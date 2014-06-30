risk on ahead of eurozone flash cpi and us home sales data 893042014

The week has started off with a slight risk off trade, with the euro, pound, New Zealand dollar and Australian dollar all falling in the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 30, 2014 6:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The week has started off with a slight risk off trade, with the euro, pound, New Zealand dollar and Australian dollar all falling in the Asian session and continuing this morning. The Kiwi was pushed further down after a drop in ANZ business confidence figures. German retail sales are already out this morning and fell for the third month in a row, keeping pressure on the euro.

The yen continues with its gains from positive data last week, but also with the growing tensions in Ukraine, Iraq and Korea now, helping it gain from being a safe haven currency.

The big data released today is the eurozone CPI flash estimate, expected to show a small gain from the last reading at 0.6%. This seems to be the main mover for the euro, with deflation and QE on everyone’s minds. This should help to determine whether the ECB’s measures are taking effect or if QE is getting closer.

In the US pending home sales are due up, with an improved 1.4% to be expected from the last reading of 0.4%.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3620 1.3580 1.3500 | Resistance 1.3655 1.3680 1.3700

 

USD/JPY

Supports 101.20 100.75 100.00 | Resistance 101.75 102.00 102.50

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.7000, 1.6950 1.6930 | Resistance 1.7050 1.7075 1.7100

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.