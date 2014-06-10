A very quiet start today with little moving the markets, the China CPI read was better than expected at 2.5% up from 1.8% but still no reaction in the markets overnight.

Today there is not much to get excited about but main data out is related to the UK, with Manufacturing Production out expecting a slight slowdown, then later this afternoon the National Institute of Economic and Social Research GDP estimate is due – the previous was 1%.

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3620-1.3565-1.3500 | Resistance 1.625-1.3675-1.3700

USD/JPY

Supports 102.10-101.70-101.40 | Resistance 102.60-102.85-103.05





GBP/USD

Supports 1.6775-1.6740-1.6690 | Resistance 1.6845-1.6880-1.6925