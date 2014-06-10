quiet start so far but manufacturing production data and niesr gdp estimate due later 891762014
A very quiet start today with little moving the markets, the China CPI read was better than expected at 2.5% up from 1.8% but still no reaction in the markets overnight.
Today there is not much to get excited about but main data out is related to the UK, with Manufacturing Production out expecting a slight slowdown, then later this afternoon the National Institute of Economic and Social Research GDP estimate is due – the previous was 1%.
EUR/USD
Supports 1.3620-1.3565-1.3500 | Resistance 1.625-1.3675-1.3700
USD/JPY
Supports 102.10-101.70-101.40 | Resistance 102.60-102.85-103.05
GBP/USD
Supports 1.6775-1.6740-1.6690 | Resistance 1.6845-1.6880-1.6925