Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 16 Mar 2017)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had continued to decline since the start of the week right below predefined 19700/735 medium-term. Click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook report.

In today’s early Asian session (16 Mar), the Index continued to slide and it almost hit the first medium-term downside target/support of 19400 (printed a low of 19424) , aided by weakness in the USD/JPY after a squeeze in late USD longs triggered by a less hawkish tone in the Fed FOMC’s monetary policy statement.

Key technical elements

Despite today’s rebound above the 19400 intermediate support, the Index is still below the 19600/640 intermediate resistance defined by the congestion area of 13 March minor low to 15 March 2017 high and the 61.8%/76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 14 March 2017 high to this morning current intraday low of 19424.

The next significant short-term support rests at 19280 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 09 March 2017 and close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 27 February 2017 low of 18993 to this week current high of 19703.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level which suggests that the current rebound seen in the Index is coming close to an inflection level for a potential bearish reversal as short-term upside momentum in price action is overstretched.

Based on intermarket analysis, the short-term USD/JPY bearish trend is still intact with key short-term pivotal resistance at 114.40/50 for a potential push down towards the medium-term range support of 111.60. Therefore, further expected near-term weakness in USD/JPY is likely to support a further potential decline in the Nikkei 225

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 19600/640

Pivot (key resistance): 19700/735 (medium-term)

Supports: 19400 & 19280

Next resistance: 19860/20000 (key long-term resistance)

Conclusion

As long as the 19700/735 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another potential downleg towards 19400 before targeting the next support at 19280.

However, a break above 19735 may invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards the 19860/20000 key long-term resistance zone.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.