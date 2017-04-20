Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs, 20 Apr 2017)

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued its expected push up since the start of this week, 17 April. From a technical analysis perspective as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook, the on-going up move is likely to be a corrective rebound (dead cat bounce) and once the rebound is over, the Index should start to resume its on-going medium-term bearish down move in place since 14 March 2017 swing high.

Current price action is now fast approaching the lower limit of the corrective rebound target of 18580/640 where the today’s (20 April) Asian session current intraday high of 18524 is just 03% away from 18580. Click here for a recap on our previous short-term technical update.

Key technical elements

Current price action of the Index is now right at the minor descending channel resistance in place since 20 April 2017.

The key short-term resistance now stands at 18640 which is closed to the aforementioned descending channel resistance and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 20 April 2017 high to 17 April 2017 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level and started to inch downwards. These observations suggest a potential bearish reversal in price action.

The significant short-term supports rest at 18200 (17 April swing low) and 18060 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

Based on intermarket analysis, the USD/JPY is also fast approaching the corrective rebound target of 109.70 where a potential downleg may materialise. Given its direct correlation with the Nikkei 225, any potential downside move in USD/JPY is likely to translate into a similar down move in the Nikkei 225.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 18580

Pivot (key resistance): 18640

Supports: 18200 & 18060

Next resistance: 18850 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The on-going rebound seen in the Index is now approaching an inflection zone where a potential new downleg may materialise. The Index may see a residual push up to test 18580 and as long as the 18640 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential bearish reversal to retest 18200 before targeting the next support at 18060 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above 18640 may jeopardise the preferred bearish view for a squeeze up towards the 18850 medium-term pivotal resistance.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.