The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had staged the expected corrective rebound right above 18200 reinforced by a similar rebound seen on the USD/JPY at the 108.40/108.00 medium-term support as highlighted earlier after the “final drop”. Please click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook report published earlier yesterday, 17 April.
Pivot (key support): 18295
Resistance: 18580/640
Next support: 18060
As long as the 18295 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see another round of corrective rebound to target the 18580/640 resistance.
However, a violation of the 18295 level is likely to invalidate the preferred corrective rebound to see the continuation of the medium-term downside movement to target the next support at 18060 in the first step.
