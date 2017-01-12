nikkei 225 potential major top may have been formed 2684362017

Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs, 12 Jan 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2017 3:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs, 12 Jan 2017)

Japan Index (daily)_12 Jan 2017

Japan Index (1 hour)_12 Jan 2017

USDJPY (monthly)_12 Jan 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken below the 19330 medium-term pivotal support set for this week (click here for a recap).

In our last two weekly technical outlook reports, we have been cautious on the on-going up movement of the Nikkei 225 in place since the post U.S. presidential election on 09 November 2016. The Index is coming close to the 19860/20000 major risk zone level and any potential push up is considered as “residual” in nature.

The current price movement of the Index in relation with the movement seen on the USD/JPY  has increased the probability that a potential major top is now in place right below the 19860 level (the Index has printed a high of 19713 on Monday, 09 January 2013 which is just 0.7% away from 19860).

Key elements

  • The daily RSI oscillator is now testing its key ascending trendline support and it has flashed a prior bearish divergence signal. These observations suggest that the recent up move in price action from 04 December 2016 low is losing upside momentum and faces the risk of a further decline.
  • In the shorter-term, the price action of the Index is now capped by a key short-term resistance at 19400 which is defined by a confluence of elements. The descending trendline in place from the 09 January 2016 swing high, the pull-back resistance of the former trendline support from 10 January 2016 minor swing low that has been broken down in yesterday’s U.S. session and the 61.8%/76.4% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s down move from 19518 high (see hourly chart of the Index)
  • Intermarket analysis – the USD/JPY which has a direct correlation with the movement of the Nikkei 225 is now being capped by a long-term descending trendline in place since April 1990 which also confluences with the key long-term resistance at 119.80. Therefore, any potential up movement on the USD/JPY seems to be capped at this juncture which translates to limited upside potential in the Nikkei 225.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 19260

Pivot (key resistance): 19400

Supports: 19050 & 18930

Next resistance: 19700

Conclusion

Technical elements have turn negative on the Nikkei 225. As long as the 19400 short-term pivotal resistance holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential decline in the coming days to target the near-term support at 18930 in the first step (the swing low area of 29 December 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 27 September 2016 low to the recent high of 19713).

However, a clearance above 19400 may negate the bearish tone for another round of choppy up move to retest the 19700 resistance (major swing high areas formed in 20 December 2016 and 09 Jan 2017).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.