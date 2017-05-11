nikkei 225 potential bullish breakout above 20000 2692452017
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had rallied towards the significant short-term technical level of 20000 on Tues, 09 May in the U.S. session. An attempt to break above 20000 failed (printed a high of 20025) triggered by a negative news flow where the U.S. FBI director was dismissed by U.S. President Trump.
A can of “political intrigue” had been opened to due to the timing of the sudden dismissal of FBI director Comey as he was leading an investigation into Russian’s potential involvement in tapering the outcome of the last U.S. presidential election that led to a Trump victory. A “mini bout” of risk aversion took place as concerns had started to stir on the implementation of Trump’s proposed bold tax cuts plan (a much needed catalyst to drive the global stock markets higher) . The split between Republicans had deepened and some prominent Senators had criticised the timing of Comey’s dismissal.
However, the recent price action of Index and the USD/JPY (one of the proxies to gauge risk aversion) had remained resilient. Thus, it is likely that a “major risk off effect” to trigger a medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) decline in risk sensitive assets may not occur yet at this juncture as per highlighted by the key elements below.
Intermediate support: 19850
Pivot (key support): 19780
Resistance: 20200
Next support: 19480
Therefore as long as the 19780 short-term pivotal support is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential bullish breakout above 20000 for a further rally to target the next resistance at 20000.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 19780 may invalidate the preferred bullish scenario to open up scope for a deeper slide towards the 19480 medium-term pivotal support.
