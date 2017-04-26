nikkei 225 further potential up move above 19160 support 2691562017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 16 Apr 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has […]
Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 16 Apr 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has […]
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged a break above its 19100 excess medium-term pivotal resistance which in line with the bullish break on the USD/JPY medium-term pivotal resistance of 110.63.
The “risk-on herd mentality” positive feedback loop triggered by the outcome of the 1st round of the French presidential election remains intact after yesterday’s intermarket price action from main U.S. benchmark stock indices; the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.
Therefore, the initial further corrective down move bias on the Japan 225 Index has been invalidated.
Intermediate support: 19230
Pivot (key support): 19160
Resistances: 18350/380 & 19500
Next support: 19000
As long as the 19160 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to target the next resistances at 18350/380 and 19500 next.
However, failure to hold above 19160 may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a deeper slide towards the next support at 19000.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.