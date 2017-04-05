nfp preview city index expects 236000 2 2690322017

The March payrolls report is released on Friday 7th April at 1330 BST, the market is predicting a fairly tepid reading of 180k, well below the 235k reading from February. Here at City Index we have created our own proprietary model using three key data inputs which we will discuss below. Our model suggests that the broader market is under-estimating the NFP reading for March, and we predict a reading of 236k for March.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 6, 2017 2:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Why US Non-Farm Payrolls could be stronger than expected

The March payrolls report is released on Friday 7th April at 1330 BST, the market is predicting a fairly tepid reading of 180k, well below the 235k reading from February. Here at City Index we have created our own proprietary model using three key data inputs which we will discuss below. Our model suggests that the broader market is under-estimating the NFP reading for March, and we predict a reading of 236k for March.

It is worth noting that our model has been above consensus for the last five months, even though we have had some fairly close readings, including being a mere 15k out for the January reading (our prediction was 253k, vs. 238k actual).

The nitty gritty…

Our model uses three independent variables to try and determine the payrolls figure, including the ADP private sector payrolls report, the 4-week moving average of jobless claims figures and the employment component of the non-manufacturing ISM. So why is our model predicting a stronger NFP reading that the broader market?

Why the ADP could be a reliable lead indicator for March NFPs

We believe it’s all down to the ADP. This month we have seen a strong ADP report, 236k vs, expectations of 185k, and a much weaker than expected employment component of the non-manufacturing ISM, which came in at 51.6, vs. 55.2 in Feb. Although our model actually puts more weight on the employment component of the non-manufacturing ISM, our model is treating last month’s sharp deterioration in the index as an anomaly, it could also suggest that the bulk of jobs created in March came from the manufacturing and construction sectors of the US economy, rather than the service sector. This is also borne out by the ADP data, which showed big gains in jobs last month for these two sectors of the economy.

Historically, there is a stronger correlation between the ADP and the NFP when the ADP has beaten estimates by more than 50k, as it has done for March. Thus, we are fairly confident with our model’s reading for this month’s NFP report.

Why payrolls could reinvigorate the stock market rally  

If we are correct, and payrolls beat expectations to the tune of 50k or more, then we could see a large bounce in the dollar, and signs that the labour market is doing well could also boost US stock indices. Wage data is also worth looking at since this could determine the timing of the next Fed rate hike. The market is expecting a slight slowdown in wage growth for March to 2.7% annually, from 2.8% in February, which could ease expectations of a near-term rate hike from the Fed, which may further boost US stock markets in particular, and keep any uptick in Treasury yields contained.

We will be live tweeting the payrolls report on Friday, so follow us @CityIndex to find out if our model is correct.

nfp_model_march2017_kathleen_brooks

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.