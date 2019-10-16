Netflix has some convincing to do as heavy competition waits in the wings



Rivals are set to swarm over Netflix’s patch, though with Disney+, the new streaming entrant, launching on 12th November, the quarter was spared direct pressure from major competition. Netflix reports third quarter results tonight at 21.00 BST.





Meanwhile, a more impressive line-up than in Q2 should help streaming subscriber growth rebound, overall. International subscriber growth is forecast to accelerate by 24% year-on-year, or 6.92 million, but U.S. subscriber growth is seen declining by 21%, as the group is expected to report just 859,000 additional U.S. viewers.





Adjusted EPS forecast: +20.3% to $1.24. Revenue forecast: +31% to $5.25bn.





