Lloyds 1Q miss

Lloyds Banking Group, a major British bank, announced mixed 1Q results

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 30, 2020 1:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Lloyds 1Q miss - Reason for optimism in the chart

Lloyds Banking Group, a major British bank, announced mixed 1Q results: "Statutory profit before tax for the three months ended 31 March 2020 was 74 million pounds, 95% lower than in the first quarter of 2019, impacted by a significantly increased impairment charge. The impairment charge in the quarter increased significantly to 1,430 million pounds, primarily driven by updates to the Group's economic outlook and some charges relating to existing restructuring cases. 

The Group's statutory return on tangible equity was 5.0%. Net income of 3,952 million pounds was 11% lower than in the first three months of 2019, with both lower net interest income and lower other income, reflecting lower interest rates. The Group expects the impact of lower rates, changing balance sheet mix, fee forbearance and lower levels of customer activity to continue to affect net interest income and other income into the second quarter."

From a technical perspective, the stock price has broken above a declining trend line and is posting a rebound. The weekly bullish candlestick which is taking shape offers strong support at 30p. The weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) confirmed the breakout of its oversold area at 30%. Lloyds bulls may want to take advantage of any pullback towards 32 to consider buy opportunities. Next bullish target is set at 38.5p.

Alternatively, a break below 30p would invalidate the bullish bias and would call for a new down move towards 26p. 

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Bank Stocks Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
Yesterday 11:35 PM
US dollar rallies, S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq tumble post FOMC
Yesterday 10:13 PM
FOMC Meeting Recap: Fed Chair Powell Deems March Rate Cut "Unlikely," Boosting Buck Toward YTD Highs
Yesterday 08:05 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Bull Flag Under Threat with Fed on Tap
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Gold analysis: Yields slide on weak data, but FOMC poses key risk
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.