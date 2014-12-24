As 2014 drew to a close the US stock market, as measured by the bellwether S&P 500 index, was set to record another year-to-date double digit percentage gain, and a new historical high above the 2000-level. This has marked the fifth year of the major bullish trend in place since the famous “666”-low seen on 6 March 2009.

A breakdown of the nine major US sectors’ year-to-date returns (as of 19 December 2014) according to its respective SPDR Select Sector Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is as follows:

Performance Statistics (excluding dividends) (2 January 2014 to 19 December 2014)

The top three outperformers are Utilities (29.75%), Health Care (29.58%) and Technology (19.64%). In contrast, the energy sector is the worst performer , recording a negative return (-5.71%). The dismal performance seen in energy stocks is caused by a horrendous plunge of 49% in the price of crude oil that occurred in the second half of 2014.

Going forward, which sectors are likely to outperform the benchmark S&P 500 index in 2015? To answer this golden question, let’s use an objective approach to analysing their expected performance in 2015 by plotting the respective sector ETF against the S&P 500 ETF. This approach of technical analysis is called “Relative Strength” charting.

“Relative Strength” charting will enable us to have a gauge whether the respective sectors are outperforming, underperforming or neutral against the S&P 500.

The top three expected outperformers in 2015 are as follows, based on their respective “Relative Strength” charts:

Technology

The Technology / S&P 500 ratio has continued to exhibit positive traits as it remains above its 20 and 50-week Moving Averages and still has ample “room” towards the upper boundary of its long-term ascending channel.

Consumer Staples

The Consumer Staples / S&P 500 ratio remains bullish since the breakout of its former trendline resistance and 20/50-week Moving Averages. Current elements advocate further upside potential towards its long-term range top.

Financials

The Financials / S&P 500 ratio has broken above its former trendline resistance and has further upside potential towards the upper boundary of its long-term ascending channel. In addition, the MACD trend indicator has just turned bullish.

Within each of these three sectors (Technology, Consumer Staples & Financials), we have picked the following stocks to watch in 2015 from a technical analysis perspective.

Technology

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Facebook Inc (FB)

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Consumer Staples

Keurig Green Mountain Inc (GMCR)

Financials

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Let’s now take a look at these stocks’ key levels and expected targets.

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Key elements

Apple continues to evolve within the upper half of its long-term ascending channel in place since 2009.

The upper of boundary of the ascending channel at 128.20 and 141.10/145.30 also confluences with a key Fibonacci projection level.

The median line of the ascending channel is coming to support the stock at 94.00 which also coincides closely with the 50-week Moving Average.

The RSI oscillator remains bullish above its supports.

Key levels (3 to 6 months)

Intermediate support: 103.75/102.80

Key support (pivot): 94.00

Resistance (targets): 128.20 & 141.10/145.30

Next support: 72.25

As long as the 94.00 pivotal support holds, Apple is likely to continue its long-term upside movement to target 128.20 before 141.10/145.30. However, a break below 94.00 may negate the bullish tone to see a correction towards 72.25 (lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel).

Facebook Inc (FB)

Key elements

Facebook has managed to test and rebounded from the lower boundary of its long-term ascending channel in place since June 2013 at 72.00.

The 72.00 level also coincides with the rising 34-day Moving Average.

The upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel stands at 103.80/101.65 which also confluences with a key Fibonacci projection level.

The RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and 50% level.

Key levels (3 to 6 months)

Key support (pivot): 72.00

Resistance (targets): 88.00 & 103.80/101.65

Next support: 54.80/43.56

The multi-year bullish trend remains intact for Facebook as long as the 72.00 pivotal support holds. Further potential upside movement is expected towards the 88.00 level before targeting 101.65/103.80. On the other hand, failure to hold above 72.00 may damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards the 54.80/43.56 zone.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Key elements

The recent multi-month decline from its high of 81.41 printed on 21 April 2014 has managed to find support at the lower boundary of its long-term ascending channel.

The 68.06 significant horizontal support coincides with the lower boundary of its long-term ascending channel.

The MACD Histogram has traced out a bullish divergence signal which suggests that a potential bullish reversal is round the corner for Qualcomm.

The upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel stands at 94.90/95.35 which also confluences with a key Fibonacci projection level.

Key levels (3 to 6 months)

Key support (pivot): 68.06

Resistance (targets): 81.30 & 94.90/95.35

Next support: 48.70

Qualcomm is likely to see another round of upside movement towards its recent swing high at 81.30 before targeting the long-term resistance zone at 94.90/95.35. However, failure to hold above the 68.06 pivotal support may damage the long-term bullish trend to see a correction towards 48.70.

Keurig Green Mountain Inc (GMCR)

Key elements

The multi-year bullish trend in place since July 2012 remains intact for Keurig Green Mountain and it has managed to stage a rebound above the lower boundary of its long-term ascending channel at 126.90.

The 50-week Moving Average is coming to support the stock at 126.90.

The upper boundary of its long-term ascending channel stands at 173.80 which also confluences with a key Fibonacci projection level.

The Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region.

Key levels (3 to 6 months)

Key support (pivot): 126.90

Resistance (target): 173.80

Next support: 89.66

As long as the 126.90 pivotal support holds, Keurig Green Mountain is likely to stage another round of potential upside movement to target 173.80. On the other hand, a break below 126.90 may invalidate the long-term bullish trend to trigger a correction towards 89.66.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Key elements

Morgan Stanley continues to evolve within a multi-year ascending channel in place since July 2012.

The upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel stands at 49.45/50.80 which also confluences with a key Fibonacci projection level.

The 50-week Moving Average is coming to act as a support at 33.50.

The MACD trend indicator remains bullish above its centreline.

Key levels (3 to 6 months)

Key support (pivot): 33.50

Resistance (targets): 41.30 & 49.45/50.80

Next support: 20.40

As long as the 33.50 pivotal support holds, Morgan Stanley is likely to continue its multi-year upside movement to target 41.30 before 49.45/50.80. However, a break below 33.50 may damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards 20.40.

These are the stocks to watch in 2015 for those “alpha” seekers trading in the US stock market.

