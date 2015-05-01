hsbc rally may have been overdone 1358192015

The recent 20% rally in HSBC shares from the March low was extremely strong and one based on some fundamentals but otherwise optimistic and relief […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 2, 2015 12:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The recent 20% rally in HSBC shares from the March low was extremely strong and one based on some fundamentals but otherwise optimistic and relief style issues.

Much has been made in the press of HSBC’s AGM announcement that it would re-consider its HQ location in London following aggressive corporate taxation and regulatory oversight. This to many saw it open up the door to a move of its headquarters to Hong Kong and received a positive reaction from investors who bet that a move to the financial capital of Asia would see tax savings that could be returned to investors in the forms of greater dividends. It is speculated that moving HQ to Hong Kong could save the banking giant as much as £3bn.

The stock also reacted to press speculation that HSBC could be looking to sell its retail arm, which could be part of a £20bn deal. The firm has to separate its domestic retail banking division by 2019 thanks to a new law and this loss of control is making the HSBC executive board uneasy.

It is also worth mentioning that having rallied strongly on these two factors, the base level from which the 20% rally emanated from was a two and a half year low at 550p.

I think the upward move is overdone, and given the fact that we are now entering the month of May, which can be typically be the start of a short term bearish move in UK stocks as investors minimise portfolios for the summer lull, HSBC shares could now be due a correction. Normally, I would wait until the month of June, which has seen HSBC shares finish the month lower on 8 of the last 9 years for the month. However, the recent bull move higher in the firms shares, I feel there is the potential to make the most of any downward move over the coming two months, and not purely just May.

Key findings:

  • HSBC shares rose 11.6% in April following 5-monthly declines
  • Share prices hit resistance levels of 660p
  • Consolidation channel trend remains of 540p – 660p
  • Shares have finished lower in June 8 of last 9 years

HSBC holdings

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.