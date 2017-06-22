Medium-term technical outlook on China Life (HKG: 2628)

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

The recent 3-weeks of pull-back (-9%) from its 31 May 2017 high of 26.05 has led the China Life to revert back to the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 16 June 2016 low at 23.65.

The aforementioned ascending channel support of 23.65 also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci projection of the on-going medium-term uptrend in progress since 16 June 2016 low to 31 May 2017 high.

The daily RSI oscillator has managed to stall a rebound at its corresponding support level of 37% which suggests that medium-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.

The next significant resistance stands at the 27.50/28.17 zone which is defined by the upper boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel and a Fibonacci cluster (0.764 Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 26 October 2015 high to 16 June 2016 low & the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 16 June 2016 low to 17 March 2017 high projected from 18 April 2017 low).

Relative strength analysis suggest that China Life is likely to continue to outperform the benchmark HSCEI (an index that consists of China based “H” shares listed in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) (refer to the last chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 23.65

Resistances: 26.05 & 27.50/28.17

Next support: 21.80/21.00

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 23.65 pivotal support holds, China Life is likely to resume its potential bullish impulsive upleg within its medium-term uptrend to retest 26.05 (31 May 2017 swing high) before targeting the next resistance zone of 27.50/28.17.

However, a break below (daily close) 23.65 may invalidate the medium-term uptrend to open up scope for a corrective decline towards the next support at 21.80/21.00 in the first step.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.