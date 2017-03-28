hang seng short term weakness prevails before potential recovery 2689762017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Tues, 28 Mar 2017) (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) […]
Short-term Technical Outlook (Tues, 28 Mar 2017) (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) […]
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had erased all its gains seen in yesterday’s opening session to print an intraday low of 24127 before it inched upward slowly in the European session.
Pivot (key resistance): 24450
Support: 24100/24000
Next resistance: 25135
As long as the 24450 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a further slide towards the 24100/24000 support before a potential recovery occurs (refer to latest weekly technical outlook over here).
On the other, a clearance above 24450 is likely to kick start another upleg to target 25135 next.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.