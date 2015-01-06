greek exit causing panic 905252015

The euro took centre stage following a dramatic open yesterday after dropping as low as 1.1880. This all is coming from the ‘Grexit’ as once again […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 6, 2015 8:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The euro took centre stage following a dramatic open yesterday after dropping as low as 1.1880. This all is coming from the ‘Grexit’ as once again the worries of the Eurozone breakup are the main focus. The ECB will most likely be discussing the Greek exit at the non-rate setting meeting this Wednesday.

The SNB’s Jordan is also showing his concerns as Greece staying in the euro will help the cap of the EUR/CHF. He said yesterday that the main scenario is for Greece to remain in the euro.

Today’s data in the Eurozone is the main PMI’s for France, Germany and the Eurozone – all expected to be the same as the last.

Currently the EUR/USD is trading 1.1950 and EUR/CHF is 1.2015

Overnight the Aussie and Kiwi dollars made some ground against the US dollar after China HSBC PMI services were better than expected and the announcement of a $1 trillion boost to projects in 2015, to help growth.

The AUD got an extra boost as the trade deficit was better than expected. Currently AUD/USD is trading 0.8130 and NZD/USD is trading 0.7730.

The Yen has been in safe haven mode for the last two days now as it continues to gain against the USD, this is all down to the Eurozone Greek exit issues, coupled with mixed with the oil and equities sell off. Currently trading 119.20.

The pound followed the weak euro yesterday, falling as low as 1.5200. This was helped along by the weak construction output: the lowest since July 2013.

Today’s data is the services PMI, which is expected slightly higher than last time at 58.9 from 58.6 (currently trading 1.5230).

Data from the US today is the ISM Non-manufacturing PMI expected to dip to 58.2 from 59.3.

 

EUR/USD

Supports  1.1890 1.1845 1.1800  | Resistance 1.1980 1.2020 1.2070

 

 

USD/JPY

Supports 118.90 118.40 117.50 Resistance 1.2030 121.15 121.70

 

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.5200 1.5140 1.5080 Resistance 1.5320 1.5375 1.5435

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.