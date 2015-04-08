gold retreats from one month high 1266142015

Gold (daily chart shown below) has retreated in the past two trading sessions after hitting a one-month high of 1224 on Monday. That high traded […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 9, 2015 12:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold (daily chart shown below) has retreated in the past two trading sessions after hitting a one-month high of 1224 on Monday.

That high traded briefly above the 200-day moving average. Gold had not previously traded above this key moving average for two months, since early February.

For the past three weeks, the metal has seen a sharp rise from its year-to-date low of 1142 that was hit in mid-March. That low was a clear re-test of the same low from November of last year, and just slightly higher than its earlier multi-year depth of 1131.

2015-04-08-Gold daily chart

Having recently gained some ground from its long-term lows, gold is currently trading within a short-term bullish trend and could push further to the upside despite the noted pullback in the first half of this week.

With major support continuing to hold ground around the key 1180 level, the next major upside targets reside around the 1240, 1265, and 1300 levels.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.