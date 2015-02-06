gbpusd retreats on us employment report 978832015

GBP/USD (daily chart shown below) began a tentative retreat on Friday after the US dollar gained on a better-than-expected employment report. The US Labor Department […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 7, 2015 1:37 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD (daily chart shown below) began a tentative retreat on Friday after the US dollar gained on a better-than-expected employment report.

The US Labor Department reported that 257,000 jobs were created in the US during the month of January, easily beating consensus estimates of around 236,000.

Despite a slightly higher-than-expected unemployment rate of 5.7%, the positive jobs report prompted an immediate strengthening of the US dollar against most major currencies, including the British pound.

GBP/USD had reached a one-month high of 1.5350 earlier on Friday, which was the latest culmination of the recent rebound from the late January low of 1.4950.

2015-02-06-GBPUSD-daily-chart

 

Overall, GBP/USD continues to trade within a sharp bearish trend from the 1.7190 high in mid-July of last year.

Friday’s high before the US employment report reached up to strong resistance around a major downtrend resistance line as well as the key 50-day moving average.

With the current retreat, downside pressure should continue to prevail within the context of the strong downtrend. A continuation of the bearish trend on a turn back down below 1.5000 could once again begin to target lower support levels around 1.4800 and then 1.4500.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.