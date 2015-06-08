gbpusd consolidates after pull back 1539822015

GBP/USD (daily chart) has consolidated around the key 1.5250 support level after spending the past three weeks pulling back from its 2015 high of 1.5813 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 8, 2015 11:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD (daily chart) has consolidated around the key 1.5250 support level after spending the past three weeks pulling back from its 2015 high of 1.5813 that was reached in mid-May.

This pullback has given back almost half of the gains made during the recent rebound and partial recovery from April’s multi-year low.

2015-06-08-GBPUSD daily chart

Currently trading between its 200-day moving average to the upside and its 50-day moving average to the downside, the currency pair has been trading in a consolidation since its sharp pullback to 1.5250 support.

Still entrenched within a prolonged downtrend that originated from the 1.7190 high in July of last year, GBP/USD is displaying a bearish trend bias on both a longer-term and shorter-term basis. Lending to this bias is a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern that hints at a further potential breakdown.

Any sustained trading below the key 1.5250 support area could lead to this further breakdown and a subsequent targeting of downside support objectives at 1.5000 and then 1.4800.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.