fx markets play second fiddle to equity markets 884512014

The FX markets again play second fiddle to equity markets as we move into session three of the week in the middle of the 60-point […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 12, 2014 9:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets again play second fiddle to equity markets as we move into session three of the week in the middle of the 60-point ranges (frustrating).

Equity markets were pressed lower on concerns of further credit constraints from China after it was reported that the PBOC are ready to cut the reserve requirement ratio if GDP slows further from 7.5% to 7%. This wasn’t helped by speculation on another payment delay to its investors by Jilin Province trust company.

AUD came under pressure again following another set of weak domestic data as the Westpac consumer confidence data moderated to 99.5 from 100.2 in February and home loan approvals showed stagnation as business investment data revealed lending had slowed.

There really isn’t much more to say on FX today but we continue to look for any developments in Ukraine. The RBNZ is set to meet tonight: the market seems unanimous in a 25 BPT hike in rates.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3825-1.3780-1.3705 | Resistance 1.3880-1.3920-1.3980

 

USD/JPY

Supports 102.70-102.20-101.85 | Resistance 103.15-103.50-103.80

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6605-1.6580-1.6540 | Resistance 1.6660-1.6715-1.6780

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.