FX Brief Independent Day

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 4, 2019 6:04 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


  • With the US celebrating Independence Day, many investors might be away for a long weekend break. There are no North American data to look forward to as we move in the second half of the European session. Expect quieter conditions as the session wares on.
  • Earlier, German retail sales came in at -0.3% m/m vs. +0.4% expected – another disappointment from the Eurozone’s largest economy. Overnight, Aussie retail sales also missed the mark at +0.1% vs. +0.2% expected.
  • Watch out for our NFP preview article later on in the day.


