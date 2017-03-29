further potential weakness in usdjpy may add downside pressure to toyota motor 2689862017
This coming Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 2330 GMT (Friday, 31 Mar at 7.30 am SG time) we will have a bunch of important economic data releases from Japan as follow;
These data are important as they will drive inflationary expectations which will determine whether Bank of Japan’s “elusive” inflation target of 2% can be met in the near future since the start of Abenomomics in 2013.
From a financial market perspective, these data can impact the movement of the JPY in the short to medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) which is likely to trigger a similar directional movement in the benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index (especially export oriented stocks).
Since its medium-term swing high area (range top) of 115.35/116.00 seen in early March 2017, the USD/JPY had recorded a steep decline of 4.6% to print a recent three month low of 110.11 on 27 March 2017. The recent fall in USD/JPY (revival of JPY’s strength) came on the back of an improving Japanese inflation data recorded in January, a less hawkish Fed in the recent concluded FOMC meeting held on 15 March 2017 and weakness seen in equities due to an increasing risk of delay in implementation of Trumponomics (risk off factor).
Fundamental factors on the upcoming aforementioned economic data as follow;
Therefore, another positive reading seen in upcoming the core consumer price inflation (ex food) and a return to positive growth in industrial production is likely to reduce the expectations on further monetary easing from Bank of Japan that may see a further decline in USD/JPY which can trigger further potential weakness in export-oriented stocks such as Toyota Motor from a short to medium-term horizon (1 to 3 weeks).
Now, let’s take a look at the latest technical elements of USD/JPY and Toyota Motor
Intermediate resistance: 111.32
Pivot (key resistance): 111.60
Supports: 110.10 & 109.40/10
Next resistance: 112.50/90
Intermediate resistance: 6255
Pivot (key resistance): 6550
Support: 5555/5510
Next resistances: 6838 & 7324
As long as the 111.60 pivotal resistance is not surpassed on the USD/JPY, it is likely to stage another potential downleg to retest the recent minor swing low area of 110.10 before targeting the next support of 109.40/10.
If such expected further weakness materialises in USD/JPY, it can translate to a further potential decline in Toyota Motor towards its 5555/5510 support below its 6550 pivotal resistance.
However, a break above 111.60 on the USD/JPY may invalidate the preferred bearish scenario where Toyota Motor may also see a break above 6550 to see a further push up to retest its long-term descending trendline now acting as a resistance at 6838.
