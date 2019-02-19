FTSE drops on company news

Despite the fairly positive global trading environment, lower-than-expected profits and plant closures in the UK are putting the FTSE under pressure this morning. In contrast, the promise of progress in US-China trade talks is lifting US markets and Asian stocks, which closed the day’s trade in Asia close to a four month high

February 19, 2019 4:05 PM
Despite the fairly positive global trading environment, lower-than-expected profits and plant closures in the UK are putting the FTSE under pressure this morning. In contrast, the promise of progress in US-China trade talks is lifting US markets and Asian stocks, which closed the day’s trade in Asia close to a four month high.

The US-China trade tensions, Brexit and volatile financial markets have made a dent in HSBC’s fourth quarter revenues and although the bank still reported a decent level of growth, the fact that the numbers came in below consensus analysts’ forecasts resulted in a 3.33% share drop this morning.

Another car maker to close doors of UK production

Adding to concerns about what Brexit is doing to Britain’s economy, Japanese car maker Honda decided to close its plant in Swindon in three years’ time. Granted, global car makers are battling fires on several fronts including Trump’s tariffs on foreign car imports, lower Chinese demand and slowdown in demand in other regions, but with Brexit around the corner Britain is losing any advantage points in what is already a cut-throat game.

Honda’s decision comes only weeks after Nissan decided to halt plans to build a new car model in its plant in Sunderland which will have obvious repercussions in terms of employment and investment. The pound, which currently acts as a barometer for all things Brexit, is flat-lining against the euro and the dollar, trading 0.1% lower against the common currency and up 0.1% against the greenback.  

Walmart results and Mexican wall suit to dominate US trading

In the US focus will be on Walmart’s quarterly results later Tuesday and the rising tension between President Trump and several US states, which have filed a suit challenging his national-emergency declaration which he invoked in order to be able to raise money for the Mexican border wall. The legal move could be the beginning of a bigger showdown that could end up in front of the Supreme Court over the next two years.
Related tags: Shares market UK 100 Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.