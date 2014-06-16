ftse dips below 50 day moving average 892252014

The FTSE 100 index (daily chart) has dipped below its 50-day moving average for the first time since late April, providing an early indication of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 17, 2014 12:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 index (daily chart) has dipped below its 50-day moving average for the first time since late April, providing an early indication of a potentially deeper pullback that should be due for the UK equity index. The current decline helps to validate the major resistance zone around 6875-6885 that has been firmly in place for more than a year. Since the long-term high of 6896 was hit recently in mid-May – the highest peak in almost 15 years – the index has repeatedly retested that resistance zone but has been unable to surpass it.

Having just fallen significantly below that resistance and tentatively dropping below the noted 50-day moving average, the FTSE could well be forming an overdue pullback. A substantial pullback within the long-term bullish trend has not occurred since the index declined by more than 5% in late February and March.

Any further bearish momentum on the current downside move should find major support around the 6650 level, which is also where a long-term uptrend support line and the 200-day moving average are approximately situated. A further breakdown below that support confluence would suggest a potential correction, with key downside support around 6500. To the upside, any turn back up and significant breakout above the noted resistance zone and multi-year high would confirm a continuation of the long-term bullish trend, with a further upside target around the 7000 psychological level.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.