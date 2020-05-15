Friday May 15 FX market update GBPUSD in focus

The GBP/USD dropped 119pips on Friday. Prices remain a bearish trend channel.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 16, 2020 2:56 AM
downtrend chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Friday May 15 FX market update - GBP/USD in focus

The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Friday with the exception of the CHF and EUR. On the economic data front, Retail Sales dropped 16.4% on month in April (-12% expected), from a revised -8.3% in March, marking a record low. Empire Manufacturing rose to -48.5 on month in May (-60.0 expected), from -78.2 in April. Industrial Production fell 11.2% on month in April (-12.0% expected), from a revised -4.5% in March, marking an all-time low. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index increased to 73.7 on month for the May preliminary reading (68.0 expected), from 71.8 in the April final reading. On Monday, no major economic data is expected.                                               

The Euro was bullish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the European Commission has reported 1Q GDP at -3.8% (vs +0.1% the previous quarter). The German Federal Statistical Office has posted 1Q GDP at -2.2% (as expected). France's INSEE has released final readings of April CPI at +0.3% (vs +0.4% on year expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD and GBP.

The GBP/USD dropped 119pips on Friday. Prices remain a bearish trend channel. As long as 1.2175 is not breached to the upside we anticipate a continuation of the trend lower towards support found around the 1.208 and 1.204 price levels. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Happy Trading
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.