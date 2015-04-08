fomc minutes main event tonight 1265162015

The euro has been falling rapidly over the past couple of days from the 1.10 level again, but we start this morning giving back 60 points already, as […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 8, 2015 6:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The euro has been falling rapidly over the past couple of days from the 1.10 level again, but we start this morning giving back 60 points already, as more swings look to be in store. The 1.10 level attracts the bulls and the bears take over from there.

Retail sales from the Eurozone is the only bit of data to look for from the EU, which is expected to be -0.1% from a previous 1.1%.

The pound is also following suit against the USD, giving back 80 points this morning from yesterday’s sell-off, again looking for 1.50 where it gets sold into.

The main event tonight will be the FOMC minutes which will likely be very volatile for the US dollar, as we await the first rate rise information.

EUR/USD
Supports 1.0760-1.0705-1.0605  | Resistance 1.0915-1.1015-1.1065

USD/JPY
Supports 119.65-119.00-118.60 | Resistance 120.70-121.10-121.70

GBP/USD
Supports 1.4770-1.4725-1.4650 | Resistance 1.4890-1.4965-1.5000

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.