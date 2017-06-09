expect more ftse double think next week 2693532017

An increasingly split Britain—again laid bare by last night’s shock election result—now has an increasingly split stock market.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2017 4:31 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The divide

An increasingly split Britain—again laid bare by last night’s shock election result—now has an increasingly split stock market. The theme of stocks which generate most revenues in British currency against those that do more business abroad, is one in which investors are now well-drilled since sterling’s Brexit vote collapse. The topic has been front and centre ever since, and was very much in evidence on Friday. The latest upset for the British political establishment lopped off another chunk of hard-won sterling value. In turn, UK-listed stocks again rose and declined along sterling-related lines.

 

The schism does, however, work between as well as within markets. True, UK-facing firms weighed down London’s mid-cap index on Friday, as cable struggled to contain losses to about 200 points. But the dividing line between FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 risers and fallers was also clear. The top 10 gainers on the latter were dominated by dollar-earning miners, and the bottom of the FTSE was occupied by property developers, utilities, banks, retailers and other firms catering to UK consumers, like BT and Royal Mail.

 

This schizoid tendency is a partial explanation of why, despite a string of new milestones this year, the FTSE has largely moved at a snail’s pace. It is trading within one of the lowest daily ranges for years. Those ranges contracted from a peak soon after the Brexit vote to a four-year low in January, according to average true range variance. Volatility has barely got off that floor since. Whether or not it is a risk for the upside is unclear, though it almost certainly makes the market more slippery for buyers. This looks to be the case in the key tradeable version of the benchmark index, FTSE 100 futures.

 

Short-range strategy

  • FTSE future’s continuation chart shows that ATR divergence since post-Brexit-vote lows has reached a visible extreme.
  • A background fall in widely distributed market confidence, and, perhaps participation is implied, though it is risky to assume that the market will finally run out of puff and face a significant correction.

i.            For one thing it has rallied for months with little sign of that happening to date.

ii.            Nor does ATR, strictly speaking, have much bearing on price direction and trend duration.

  • Still, with the ATR close to 3-year lows and the market running within two confined rails (an asymmetric channel) a scenario can be envisaged in which the range is too thin for a break out.
  • If that thesis is correct, a failure of the market at recent highs of 7589 may be indicated.
  • We think the chance of that failure would rise should the ATR fail to break above the trend line that has capped the gauge since early July 2016.
  • By deduction, a breach could suggest a dilution of the narrow set of bulls that have carried the market higher since then, though time would be required to build any downward momentum.
  • Again, a caution: range expansion might have a long way to go, but could still favour the upside, particularly whilst the market is clearly supported around 7380.

FTSE FUTURE DAILY POST UK ELECTION 1916BST 09062017

 

Source: Thomson Reuters and City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.