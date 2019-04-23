European Equity Market Handover Twenty Third April

European markets look groggy after the long Easter weekend and disappointing earnings

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 23, 2019 7:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • European markets look groggy after the long Easter weekend here and disappointing earnings are contributing a negative bias
  • There were also headwinds from speculation that stronger-than-forecast growth and indicators in China could put a damper on stimulus. This weighed on Asia-Pacific markets and pressure continues to carry
  • A snap election in Spain, set for Sunday 28th April, unsettled the country's benchmark, helping explain its underperformance

Corporate News

  • A below-forecast set of results and guidance from Umicore are casting a cloud. The group generates a high proportion of revenue from China; a poor omen ahead of earnings from heavyweights like Deutsche Bank this week

 

 

Upcoming corporate highlights

 

Date

Time

Company

Event Name

24-Apr-2019

NTS

Caterpillar Inc

Q1 2019 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

BMO

Boeing Co

Q1 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

BMO

Associated British Foods PLC

Half Year 2019 Associated British Foods PLC Earnings Release



 

BMO: before market open          AMC: after market close              NTS: no time specified


Related tags: Shares market UK 100 Europe Spain Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Euro Hesitates Near 2-Year Lows Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
Today 08:05 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
Today 04:56 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: The DJIA Loses Ground Ahead of the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Price Recovery Eyes December High
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Bulls Drive to 5-Month Highs
Yesterday 07:33 PM
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bears Slams into Support
Yesterday 07:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.