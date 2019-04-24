European Equity Market Handover Twenty Fourth April

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 24, 2019 7:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [24/4/2019 2:06 PM]


  • Global shares have been on tenterhooks for much of Wednesday as investors fixated on how Boeing, the biggest U.S. exporter in dollar value, would fare with quarterly earnings
  • Boeing profits fell 21%, but the group managed to beat most EPS estimates, giving the stock a surprising lift ahead of the start of U.S. cash trading.
  • Consequently, Wall Street futures retain a light bid, even after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices notched new record highs on Tuesday
  • European stock market sentiment is tardier on the uptake; still wary after signs that Beijing will be more circumspect about stimulus after Chinese growth appeared to respond more quickly than expected to recent fiscal loosening

Corporate News

  • Even a less severe read on Europe’s bank sector from resilient Credit Suisse earnings hasn’t improved the regional mood much. A high threshold for improvement is still required for laggards like Deutsche Bank, UBS and even Barclays, which report earnings in coming days
  • Despite the impact of Boeing’s grounded 737 Max model, its shares trade about $7 higher in pre-market deals. With cash flow and revenues coming in far worse than sharply-lowered forecasts, there remains a strong chance that the stock could dive later, taking U.S. markets, particularly the Dow, with it
  • Caterpillar shares also look shaky ahead of open, despite beating forecasts and raising guidance

Upcoming corporate highlights

Date

Time

Company

Event Name

24-Apr-2019

AMC

Visa Inc

Q2 2019 Visa Inc Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

AMC

Facebook Inc

Q1 2019 Facebook Inc Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

AMC

Microsoft Corp

Q3 2019 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

AMC

Citrix Systems Inc

Q1 2019 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

AMC

Raymond James Financial Inc

Q2 2019 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

AMC

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

Q1 2019 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

AMC

Xerox Corp

Q1 2019 Xerox Corp Earnings Release

24-Apr-2019

21:10

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

Q1 2019 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release

AMC: after market close

Upcoming economic highlights

 


Related tags: Shares market US Europe Earnings Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.