﻿

European Equity Market Handover Trump and May help brighten stocks day

Reassuring words from U.S. President Donald Trump and broad relief in Europe after the resignation of UK Prime Minister Theresa May encourage buyers back to global shares

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 24, 2019 7:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [24/5/2019 2:05 PM]

  • More reassuring words from U.S. President Donald Trump towards the end of a bruising week, and broad relief in Europe after the resignation of UK Prime Minister Theresa May are two key factors encouraging buyers back to global shares
  • The sentiment seems to reach across markets: copper advances, after five days of losses in London, and investors also seem willing to loosen their grip on ‘safe’ Treasurys, enabling the 10-year yield to inch up to 2.33% from two-year lows.
  • The dollar is steady as emerging market currencies also get a break from selling
  • European indices and U.S. stock index futures also appeared to soak up comments from China’s Vice Premier Li Keqiang suggesting more fiscal stimulus is on the way
  • With public holidays on both sides of the Atlantic on Monday, the calendar alone may be enough to add some drag to this rebound into Friday’s close. There are few reasons to seek exposure to potential gaps on Tuesday’s open in the current geopolitical climate

Corporate News

  • Trump’s hint that banned Huawei might be a topic incorporated into a subsequent U.S.-China trade deal was cue for another flood of bargain stock picking in European techs – slanted towards semiconductors and hardware
  • However China-dependent mining stocks and shares in the broad industrials sphere, like aerospace groups, outperformed, taking each of their STOXX sub-sector indices up 1%
  • Energy shares also got a look in, as the U.S. marker WTI and global benchmark Brent bounced more than 1%. This had an eye as much to assessments of how the world demand outlook could be tempered by growth as to a natural tendency to bounce following Thursday’s mini supply shock
  • J.C. Penney is going against the recent big U.S. retailer trend with a 10% pre-market drop on a lack of traction for turnaround efforts. HP Inc. fared better with its own results reaction. Shares rose 3% due to top and bottom-line beats 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Analysis: SPX rises after more tech earnings & despite sticky inflation
Today 01:25 PM
USD/JPY analysis: BoJ disappoints as focus turns to intervention and US data - Forex Friday
Today 11:40 AM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
Yesterday 03:09 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Analysis: DJIA falls after Meta disappoints, inflation rises
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as traders eye key US data
Yesterday 11:14 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.