European Equity Market Handover More trepidation on Trump tariff tweets

Financial market Déjà vu, or that sense we’ve been here before, is difficult to shake

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2019 7:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [8/5/2019 2:26 PM

  • Financial market Déjà vu, or that sense we’ve been here before is difficult to shake
  • Washington sticks with plans to load another 15 percentage points of tariffs on Chinese goods, currently set at 10%, issuing formal notice of this a short while ago
  • Consequently stock markets are again tied to headlines, including Trump’s Twitter feed, just like the dark days from earlier in the trade war. A fillip that followed the U.S. president tweeting: "China has just informed us that they (Vice-Premier) are now coming to the U.S. to make a deal" lasted a few minutes

Corporate News

  • Germany’s DAX outperforms major markets with the help of gains by industrial giant Siemens, which rises 5% on earnings and news that it will spin off its power unit

Upcoming corporate highlights

AMC: after market close              NTS: no time specified 

Related tags: Shares market Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
Yesterday 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
Yesterday 08:32 PM
Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
Yesterday 06:30 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushes Below May Low to Eye 2024 Low
Yesterday 05:55 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Poised for January Breakout
Yesterday 05:06 PM
EUR/USD Opens 2025 with Fresh Two-Year-Low: 1.0200 Next Big Level Down
Yesterday 04:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.