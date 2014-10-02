euro key part of ecbs abs plan 899112014

It is debatable whether today’s euro rally was a result of the European Central Bank’s announcement that to begin purchasing Eurozone asset-backed securities and covered […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 3, 2014 2:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It is debatable whether today’s euro rally was a result of the European Central Bank’s announcement that to begin purchasing Eurozone asset-backed securities and covered bonds as early as this month, or whether it is a result of the ECB’s reluctance to provide details on the size by which its balance sheet will increase. An increase in the ECB balance sheet tends to be a negative for the currency because it raises the supply of money into the system.

But the most important part of the announcement is that the ECB is ready to buy as much as €1 trillion in loans and mortgages over two years. WithECB president Draghi stating the purchases of ABS and covered bonds would expand the size of the balance sheet to 2012 levels, from the current €2.04 trillion, the currency impact is unlikely to be positive.

Not a bad bank

Much criticism and concern has already emerged about the ECB’s to include some junk-rated loans from Greece and Cyprus, with some dubbing the ECB as a “future bad bank”. It is worth reminding that Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), whose task was to buy distresses Irish debt in 2009-2010, has seen assets grow by more than 40%. The ECB’s Securities Market Program of 2010, which included distressed Greek bonds, also left the central bank with considerable profits.

The objective of the ECB is far from being a bad bank. Instead, the goal is to broaden holdings across the Eurozone in order to boost the value of periphery loans and help local banks free up valuable liquidity for future loans to households and business that need it most.

Markets expect the ECB will purchase about €200 bn in ABS and covered bonds per year. The amounts could increase once the ECB extends the list of eligible assets in terms of quality and sector.

Currency component remains crucial

Realising that the ECB priority is to lift inflation towards the 2.0% from the current 0.3%, a weak euro shall remain part and parcel of any balance sheet program it decides to pursue. The euro fell 10% from its May highs. But we must remember that when Eurozone inflation rose from -0.6% in July 2009 to 3.0% in October 2011, it was aided by 21% decline in the euro. A worrying fact is that that the euro’s 20% decline between summer 2011 and summer 2012 failed to boost any rise in inflation due to the far reaching implications of austerity policies and plummeting consumer demand. Is it fair to expect another 5-7% decline the currency? The ECB will not mind it. For the Fed, it is another story.

ECB CPI Oct 2

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.